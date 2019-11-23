Wake up for 'Doctor Sleep'

“Doctor Sleep” (Drama/Horror: 2 hours, 32 minutes)
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran
Director: Mike Flanagan
Rated: R (Disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, profanity, nudity and drug use )
Movie Review: “Doctor Sleep” takes place decades after the events of "The Shining" (Director Stanley Kubrick, 1980). Both novels are from the mind of horror guru novelist Stephen King. This movie, like many based on King’s novels, is a dramatic horror more than the typical thrillers with plentiful frights.
“Doctor Sleep” offers a good performance by lead Ewan McGregor and an interesting story.
Dan Torrance (McGregor) is now an adult. The traumatization he suffered by the sinister events at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child still lingers fresh in his head. He is a struggling alcoholic.
Despite his personal woes, he must now protect Abra Stone (Curran), a young girl with similar powers, from a cult called the True Knot, led by the powerful Rose The Hat (Ferguson). The True Knot feeds off the "shine" of others to remain immortals. Abra Stone is the latest shine they desire to acquire.
The story feels like a great deal is missing, but the movie makes up for it with other good aspects. McGregor is superior as Dan Torrance. He offers a keen insight into his character. McGregor becomes his roles nicely. He is joined by newcomer Kyliegh Curran, her second movie. The two form a good team opposite of Rebecca Ferguson, their enemy.
The story feels like something is missing. Stephen King’s book is packed with details. “Doctor Sleep” is complicated in a manner that is not difficult to follow, but it feels like one must play catch up on the story, especially those who have not seen "The Shining.”
Again, this movie is not the type of horror with cheap thrills. It is exciting because of its use of scenes to create an anticipation of future events. The plot is one involving mystery, which prompts one to become engaged.
Grade: B- (The Doctor is in.)
“Motherless Brooklyn” (Crime/Drama: 2 hours, 24 minutes)
Starring: Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin
Director: Edward Norton
Rated: R (Profanity, sexual references, brief drug use and violence)
Movie Review: A 1950s New York is the backdrop for Edward Norton’s craftily executed “Motherless Brooklyn,” a drama about crime, mobsters, politics and secrets.
Norton masterfully creates a movie depicting this feature in a manner befitting the time. The use of cinematographic colors of the set design and actors’ attire gives one the impression one is watching one of yesteryear’s movies on one of the first color televisions.
“Motherless Brooklyn,” a well-done film, marks the second by Norton as director, following “Keeping the Faith” (2000).
Lionel Essrog (Norton) is a private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome. His quest to solve the murder of his boss, mentor and friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis), a private detective. Essrog only has a few clues, but he is a gifted detective.
Essrog ventures into the streets of Brooklyn and Harlem, where he finds corruption and dangerous encounters. His only clue is Laura Rose (Mbatha-Raw), an attractive local attorney and community advocate, and official Moses Randolph (Baldwin), a wealthy government official, who are at the center of his investigation.
Norton, Mbatha-Raw, Dafoe and Baldwin are engaging. Several others in the cast are similarly effective. This movie is about motives. Each character has a motive.
Norton’s Essrog, as the main lead, has the major focus of this screenplay. He just wants to find who murdered his friend and supervisor. Instead, his investigation stumbles on something bigger as danger and dead bodies happen.
“Motherless Brooklyn” is just as intriguing as its title. It is an adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s novel. It manages to create a mystery, and then it keeps a suspenseful plot moving at a steady pace.
Norton, who is also this movie's screenplay writer, directs and is the leading actor. Norton’s style is a slow but at a methodical pace. At two hours, 24 minutes, he is no hurry to get to an apex. Instead, Norton takes his time to tell his story.
The first few scenes involving Willis’ Frank Minna feel like just an undeveloped thought. They are puzzling moments. Norton uses these moments to introduce his story. Those scenes are just a caveat to an inviting story. After the first roughly 20 to 30 minutes, this nicely played screenplay charges ahead mightily. The movie has a slow trek to its final destination, but when it does get there, it is golden.
Grade: B+ (Brooklyn offers a riveting setting.)
“Parasite” (Drama/Thriller: 2 hours, 12 minutes)
Starring: Kang-ho Song, Yeo-jeong Jo, So-dam Park
Director: Joon-ho Bong
Rated: R (Profanity, violence and sexual content)
Movie Review: Classism in South Korea is the center of director Joon-ho Bong’s marvelous screenplay.
Two families, one poor and the other wealthy, collide. The meeting for these two families is a fascinating exploration of life for the haves and have nots. Joon-ho Bong makes their lifestyles a thrilling movie.
Kim Ki-taek (Song) lives with his wife, Chung-sook (Jang), son Ki-woo (Choi) and daughter Ki-jeong (Park) in a shabby apartment. Their lives face numerous struggles to survive on little resources.
Meanwhile, the Park family lives in a nice neighborhood in a plush, spacious house. Park Dong-ik, the chief executive of an IT company, his wife, Yeon-gyo (Cho), their teenage daughter, Da-hye (Jung Ji-so), and son Da-song (Jung Hyun-joon) live comfortably.
Their lives become an unanticipated entanglement when the Kims, through multiple forms of manipulation, all begin working for the Parks.
The livelihood of the Kims and the Parks is the center of this Korean dramatic thriller. The manner in which two families of varying wealth live forms the motives of the Kims to better their lives. Their home is a small pitiful abode. They are hungry and in need of money. One understands their need to better themselves.
Director Joon-ho Bong and co-writer Han Jin-won want to create sympathy for these characters, yet they quickly show how this family is one of corrupt, manipulative people. Therefore, sympathy for the Kims is easy, but one quickly realizes this family is not an ethical one. The Parks meanwhile appear easily manipulated, but it is more difficult to have sympathy for them because they are rich and elitist.
Their differences drive the movie. As the movie continues, it becomes more dramatic and better. Each moment brings a new con by the Kims. Classism in Korea ultimately brings a new perspective to this thriller. It provides an engaging story that keeps getting better.
The movie’s drawback is a puzzling ending. After an energetic build-up and apex, the movie appears to not know when to end. It adds scenes that distract. The last scenes are an interpretive measure, a self-reflection of characters’ actions. This photoplay is rewardingly deep enough — and lengthy enough — that audiences have plenty to contemplate without added interpretation.
Grade: B+ (A worthy mutual symbiosis)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
