VALDOSTA – South Georgia is expected to feel tropical storm force winds this week due to Hurricane Dorian, according to forecasters.
There’s a one-in-10 to a two-in-10 chance that high winds will hit the area late Tuesday morning, said Federico Dicaparina, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Tallahassee, Fla., office.
South Georgia is assumed to be in the "outer-wind field" of Hurricane Dorian, he said.
“It’s going to be breezy, but other than that, pretty low chances,” he said.
The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency reported late Monday morning the delay of expected winds is due to Hurricane Dorian being stalled over the Bahamas.
Gust winds are forecast to travel possibly 30-35 miles per hour, which Dicaparina said is not much stronger than a typical storm.
Hurricane Dorian, which struck the Bahamas as a Category 5 during the weekend, is expected to remain in the Atlantic and move northeast starting Wednesday, Dicaparina said.
The center of the storm will not come near the region as the weather service anticipates it will "parallel the coast of the eastern seaboard and drift out into the Atlantic,” the meteorologist said.
There is “no major impact” at the moment for South Georgia, but if downed trees fall on electrical lines, there may be power outages.
Lowndes County residents began prepping for Hurricane Dorian last week buying cases of water and other supplies.
Hotels have been filling up with Florida evacuees as people are consistently calling to reserve their rooms.
Paige Dukes, county clerk and public information officer, said Lowndes EMA is monitoring the storm and local conditions.
“Our thoughts remain with those in Dorian’s path and we remain prepared for anything that might come our way,” she said.
Hurricane Dorian has seemed to slow down causing Lowndes to play the waiting game.
Both Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools announced schools will be open Tuesday, Sept. 3, as scheduled.
Valdosta State University also plans to open.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has not announced any closures, said Lydia Hubert, college director of marketing and public relations.
"All announcements will be mailed through our alert systems and shared on social media and our website," she said.
While Lowndes does not anticipate to be heavily impacted by Hurricane Dorian, 12 Georgia counties were placed under a state of emergency last week.
Six of the 12 counties must evacuate, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the evacuations of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties – all east of Interstate 95 – starting noon Monday, Sept. 2.
The governor and Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp were in Savannah and Brunswick Monday holding press conferences and roundtable discussions concerning storm preparations, the release states.
