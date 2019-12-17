W.G. Nunn students donate to Habitat

Submitted PhotoSarah Lowe, W.G. Nunn Elementary School art teacher, and students from Patty Ewing's kindergarten class are participating in Habitat for Humanity's annual birdhouse auction. The students donation is a gourd birdhouse spatter painted in the tradition of artist Jackson Pollock. Molly Ferrier, Habitat director, visited the class to accept the donation and explain the important work of Habitat for Humanity. The auction will be held Feb. 15 at Valdosta Country Club. For more information and tickets contact Habitat for Humanity, (229) 245-1330.