W.G. Nunn hosts animal preserve

Submitted Photo
Students and teachers recently welcomed Christian Carter of Barnhill Animal Preserve to W.G. Nunn Elementary School. Barnhill is an exotic animal preserve in Louisiana that offers free mobile zoo programs to schools. Students were able to 'get up close and personal' with Lily, a baby two-toed sloth, a bearded dragon named Rex, Diego, a woolly opossum, and a silky chicken named Mr. Fluffy, school officials said.
