W.G. Nunn has 'Aha! Moment'

VALDOSTA – W.G. Nunn Elementary School was the recipient of a $500 donation to support its math and science programs.
Stephanie Hinton of Jim Hinton Oil Company applied for the grant on behalf of the school through Exxon and Mobil and the Educational Alliance to help create “Aha! Moments," school officials said in a statement.
The donation will help give students the tools and technology needed to connect what they learn in the classroom with what they see in the real world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.