VSU's Haunted Trail returns

VALDOSTA — Campus Recreation has partnered with Housing and Residence Life to present the Haunted Trail from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at the Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences Challenge Course at Valdosta State University.
Due to the intense nature of this experience, the Haunted Trail is not appropriate for young children, university officials said in a statement.
Admission is $10 per person at the Haunted Trail on event nights.
"This thrilling experience is open to the general public," university officials said.
It is half a mile in length, and guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes.
Guests who wish to enter the nightly Haunted Trail raffle — for a chance to win two VSU Athletics tickets — may do so by bringing two nonperishable food items for the VSU Pantry and Closet, which helps support students who need assistance acquiring food and other basic essentials.
"The Haunted Trail is staffed by VSU volunteers who are committed to making the Halloween season a memorable one for every member of Blazer Nation," university officials said.
VSU’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences is located behind the Student Recreation Center, 1300 Sustella Ave. Parking is available in this area, as well as across the street in the large Oak Street lot. Guests must register before entering the experience at the Red Cross Training Room on the first floor of the Sustella Avenue parking deck.
Contact David Shaw, recreation coordinator, at daveshaw@valdosta.edu or Campus Recreation at (229) 333-5898 to learn more.
