VALDOSTA – Musical Union, Valdosta State University's community choir, is seeking new members for the fall semester.
The chorus is open to community members as well as students, faculty and staff from VSU, choir leaders said in a statement.
Rehearsals are held 7-9 p.m. each Monday in Powell Recital Hall on Georgia Avenue.
"We are seeking members with experience singing in choral ensembles who would like to continue to use their voices to create beautiful music," choir leaders said.
People interested should contact Dr. Clell E. Wright, director of choral activities, at (229) 333-5812 or at clewright@valdosta.edu.
