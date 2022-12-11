VALDOSTA – Trailing No. 5 Union by five with 5:32 to play, the Valdosta State women (6-2, 4-1 Gulf South Conference) needed to dig deep to keep their winning streak alive.
A steal and basket by Union's Shanique Lucas put the Bulldogs ahead 50-45 with 5:32 left, but the Blazers responded with a 6-0 run capped by a rebound by sophomore Taylor Searcey who found a streaking Lili Long for a run out layup to give VSU a 51-50 lead with 2:36 to go.
Following a free throw by Samariah Thompson that tied the game at 51, the Blazers used a free throw by Jirah Ards and a three-point play by sophomore center Kate Tanner to open up a 55-51 lead with 1:45 remaining.
Out a Union timeout, the Blazers looked like they'd shut out the Bulldogs as they cut off any open look at the basket the Bulldogs could manufacture. That is until the ball found senior sharpshooter Lauren West with the shot clock running down. West navigated around the Blazer defense at the top of the key before launching a high-arcing trey that splashed through to make it a 55-54 game with 1:13 left.
The Bulldogs (5-2, 4-2 GSC) would get no closer though as Long added two free throws then blocked a 3-point attempt by Leah Cauble. The defensive stop followed by two more points at the stripe for Ards put the Blazers ahead 59-54 with 37 seconds left.
The Blazers forced back-to-back misses by Cauble and Lucas and Tanner rebounded and sank 1 of 2 free throws with 9 seconds left for a 60-54 win – extending the team's winning streak to six games.
"The main focus of our group this week has been becoming disciplined and being disciplined to the game plan even when the game gets tight," VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said. "I feel like when you do that, you have a poise and you have an awareness about you and I was really proud of our group for executing down the stretch even when the game was getting tight – not allowing the threes, not allowing the rebounds and just an all-out, great effort by our group."
The Blazers, who led by 11 late in the first quarter, trailed 26-25 at halftime. The Blazers' defense held the Bulldogs to 2 of 12 shooting in the first 10 minutes, but struggled to get much done offensively in the second quarter as the Bulldogs got back into the game.
The third quarter was the turning point for the Blazers, however, despite struggling mightily with turnovers throughout.
Out of the half, the Blazers made 8 of 9 field goals in the frame to take a 41-36 lead into the fourth.
"We talked about at halftime, we said that we're beating ourselves," Schirmer said. "We talked about being just as locked in as we were when we came out in the first quarter and to limit our turnovers and I feel like the group really responded to that.
"Also, we had to get the defensive stops to be able to get out and to score those easy buckets. For us, it's all related. If we're not playing good defense, we're not getting out and executing offensively. To really hone in on our defense, get those stops and get out in transition, it's a great testament to how our team has matured and how our team is preparing for these big games."
Spearheaded by its staunch full-court press, Union forced 28 turnovers Sunday, 15 coming in the first half.
Schirmer made adjustments to combat the press by getting the guards to make quicker decisions, having more players make themselves available in passing lanes and making the right passes on the back end of the Union defense.
"I think it's a matter of settling in," Schirmer said. "I think our offense also benefitted from being in front of our bench. Settling in and realizing how they're defending you and then being able to counter that. At halftime, we talked about...OK, this is the look they're giving us with the press. How can we counter that? What are our looks coming back to the basketball? Especially in the third quarter, we had a lot of open easy layups because we were able to come back to the basketball and get those easy looks on the back end."
Junior forward Aleisha Curry turned in her finest game as a Blazer with a season-high 10 points, three rebounds and one blocked shot. The 6-foot post player also knocked down all four of her free throws as the Blazers made 20 of 29 at the stripe overall.
"She's somebody that we're excited to have [back in the lineup]," Schirmer said of Curry's breakout game. "She's still not at full capacity. I thought Aleisha played a great game. Not only was she scoring the basketball and making things happen, she's also knocking down free throws and she's also playing fantastic defense and getting rebounds. As the season goes along, I think we're gonna see a lot of other players step up. I think Shanice Nelson played great minutes. I think Kayla Frey played great minutes. We're gonna see our depth and we're gonna be able to kind of manipulate our roster to see who we're playing at that time and who can really help us and that's a luxury that we haven't had since I've been here. We're really excited to use that depth and use all of the talented players we have on our team."
Ards also scored 10 for the Blazers along with five rebounds and two steals. Tamiya Francis and Searcey scored nine apiece while Long and Tanner added eight apiece in the win.
West led Union with 14 points in 21 minutes off the bench. West shot 5 of 6 overall and a perfect 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. Thompson added 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting with a team-high eight turnovers in the loss.
Union, the GSC's leading 3-point shooting team by percentage, made just 5 of 18 from long range and shot 39.2% from the floor.
The Blazers outrebounded the Bulldogs 38-21, led by eight from Searcey and seven from Tanner in the game.
With the win, the Blazers handed the Bulldogs and head coach Mark Campbell back-to-back losses for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
For Schirmer, Sunday's win – her 68th as Blazers head coach – was sweeter than most.
"I have the utmost respect for Coach Campbell. I think he's not only one of the greatest coaches in our conference but one of the greatest coaches in women's basketball history," Schirmer said. "Just like I tell our players, you want to play in challenging games. You want to play in big games where you're playing the No. 5 team in the country...I want to coach against the best coaches in the country so yeah, it means a little bit more because I have so much respect for him. When we can get a win against not only a really talented team but a really talented coach, it's something you celebrate."
UP NEXT
The VSU women host Christian Brothers (3-5, 1-4 GSC) Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.