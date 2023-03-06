VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to No. 6 Lynn Saturday morning at the VSU Tennis Complex.
Despite the loss, the Blazers fought hard as freshman Evelyn Altmaier and sophomore Shaye Longwell won 6-4 at No. 3 doubles for a 1-1 doubles score after Lynn’s top duo of Zofia Podbiol and Greta Schieroni won 6-2 over junior Natalie Kohoutkova and sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova. Lynn’s Salma Djoubri and Kristen Younes won 6-4 at No. 2 doubles over junior Olivia Pezo and freshman Kayla Greco to clinch the team point.
Heading to singles, Lynn won at Nos. 2, 5 and 6 to win the match as Schieroni, ranked No. 19 nationally, won at No. 2 over Pezo, while Podbio won over Altmaier at No. 5 and Dolores Molina won at No. 6 over freshman Jorja Reynolds.
For the Blazers, Kohoutkova, and Greco dropped their first sets 7-5, while Vorobiova lost 7-6 in the first set as those matches were unfinished. Lynn improved to 6-1 with the victory.
VSU (0-3) returns to action on Thursday at 2 p.m. versus Tuskegee at the VSU Tennis Complex. Tuesday’s match versus Columbus State has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. Check back with vstateblazers.com for further updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.