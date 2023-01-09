VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women’s basketball team overcame a poor third quarter to hold off feisty West Alabama 59-52 Saturday afternoon.
The Blazers led by as many as 15 points in the first half and led 33-21 at halftime, but made only one field goal in 10 attempts in the third quarter – allowing the Tigers to take a considerable chunk out of the deficit to trail 41-37 at the end of three quarters.
However, in the fourth, the Blazers found their rhythm just in time as they shot 7 of 9 from the floor and had their highest scoring quarter of the game – outscoring the Tigers 18-15 to hold on for the win. The Tigers won the second half 31-26.
“Sometimes, you can coach ‘em too much and you can overdo it and I think when they made that run in the third, I was over-calling plays instead of letting our girls just play basketball,” VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said. “We started thinking a little bit too much. We started turning the ball over. We’re at our best when we’re getting out in transition and we’re flowing into our primary break. We got back to that a little bit and we were able to see some quick transition buckets that really ended up busting the lead back out.”
Sophomore Taylor Searcey poured in a game-high 20 points to lead the Blazers. The native of Lincoln, Nebraska made 7 of 10 field goals overall as well as all five of her free throws in the game. She also pulled down seven rebounds, five of which came on offense in the win.
Redshirt senior Jirah Ards finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals while junior guard Tamiya Francis had 11 points and seven rebounds to help the Blazers win their 12th consecutive game.
“Energy always finds the ball and Taylor has an endless supply of energy and she’s always playing hard,” Schirmer said. “Yes, she had 20 points, but I think two of her best plays of the game was when she got key jump balls on rebounds that if Bria Dent would’ve gotten it, it would have been an and-one, it would’ve been two points. So that’s a four-point swing for us when we’re able to get that ball. We’re just fortunate to have somebody that plays with that much energy and that much heart and lays it out on the line every single time and I feel very blessed to be able to coach somebody like that.”
The Blazers shot 45.8% from the floor, 5 of 17 from 3-point land and 10 of 15 from the free throw line Saturday.
The offense didn’t run as smoothly with 18 turnovers, but as they did in Thursday’s win over Alabama-Huntsville, the Blazers continued to impose their will on the interior.
The Blazers won the points in the paint battle 30-18 despite posts Aleisha Curry and Kate Tanner combining for just six points on 2 of 8 shooting with five rebounds in the game.
“The one thing I’ve been so impressed with our group is our versatility,” Schirmer said. “We are getting everybody’s best shot, but also, every single team in the Gulf South is drastically different. For us to have the versatility to face off against guard-oriented teams and be able to get the win and then face off against a team like this which is going to pound it right down your throat and get a lot of rebounds and power it off the glass, to be able to win in a lot of different fashions is something I’ve been very impressed with this group.”
The Tigers stayed attached behind top player Bria Dent, the GSC’s No. 2 leading scorer at nearly 18 points per game.
Dent posted a double-double against the Blazers with 15 points and 11 rebounds, but committed seven turnovers in the loss. Jala Williams contributed a versatile floor game with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals while Maryanne Logsdon added 10 points for the Tigers, who dropped their fourth straight game.
The Tigers shot 40.8% for the game, making 6 of 19 from 3-point range and all six of their free throws.
As the Blazers winning streak has grown to 12 games and counting, Schirmer was asked if the team feels any pressure to keep the run going as the schedule starts to bring teams back around a second time.
“Pressure is a privilege and we want to be known as one of the top teams in the conference. We want to be one of the top teams in region and one of the top teams in the country,” Schirmer said. “We can’t sit here and complain about it when we get somebody’s best shot. Yes, there’s pressure but once we’re able to feel comfortable being uncomfortable then we’re able to really run off those wins and get a 12-game winning streak.”
UP NEXT
VSU goes on the road for two games next week, playing Thursday, Jan. 12 at Shorter before facing league-leading Lee Saturday, Jan. 14.
The women defeated Shorter 81-44 back on Nov. 19. They’ll also look to avenge their 56-55 loss to Lee in the second game of the season to wrap up the road trip.
“I always say it’s a mark of a good coach how they prep for a second time around when you see a team and for us, I feel like we had a good game plan the first time around so it’s going to be hard because we’re gonna try to probably stay with that game plan and we don’t know how they’re gonna now try and attack us,” Schirmer said of going through the conference a second time. “It’s harder for us to prep when we won the first time around. I also feel like we have specific game plans for each team and giving them a second round to be able to prep for it is going to be tough for us.
“It’s really going to be how we can execute, have we gotten better since the first time we played them, are we hitting more shots, are we executing better, have we limited our turnovers maybe a little bit more. Those are things we’ll all look to improve on in the second half of conference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.