VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women’s basketball team trailed 23-16 after the first quarter, but bounced back to outscore Shorter (0-4, 0-2 GSC) 65-21 the rest of the way in an 81-44 win Saturday.
The Blazers (1-2, 1-1 Gulf South Conference) took control of the game after halftime as they buried 9 of 16 from 3-point range to run away with the game. A 17-2 run turned a 58-33 game into a 75-35 lead on a 3-pointer by a fresh in off of the bench Shanice Nelson with 4:48 left.
“In our game we don’t have any dunks, so when you hit threes, that’s kind of the equivalent in the women’s game,” VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said. “You not only score points, but it also demoralizes the other team. So when we were rattling off a lot of threes, it starts to crumble down for the other team and that was something that was a relief for us. We didn’t shoot the ball well the last two games that we had here, so it was nice for us to see our hard work pay off and to hit some outside jumpers.”
The game swung the Blazers way in the second quarter as the defense held the Hawks to 1 of 10 shooting for just two points in the frame. On the other end, the Blazers didn’t shoot great from the floor – just 6 of 17 – but hit three triples and made all four of the free throws to take a 35-25 lead into the halftime break.
“You always want to see how your team is going to respond to adversity and you always want to see when you’re getting on them, how they respond,” Schirmer said. “Credit to them. I got on them pretty hard going into the second quarter and they were able to respond. It’s more of you don’t have to do everything yourself. We play defense as five. One versus one, we’re going to contain but we’re also gonna have our gap recovers and things like that. For us, it’s a matter of being poised when the bright lights are on. We still haven’t won a first quarter. Being poised enough to come into a game and get the lead right from the jump, dictate the pace right from the jump – that’s something we’re still searching for.”
Sophomore Taylor Searcey led the way for the Blazers with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Indian Jordan came off the bench to pour in 15 points on 5 of 10 shooting, including a perfect 2 for 2 on triples in 19 minutes. Junior guard Tamiya Francis made 5 of 6 field goals overall and a perfect 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for a 13-point, four-assist, four-steal performance in 22 minutes. Senior sniper Kendall Bollmer added 11 off the bench, burying three triples in the game.
No player for Shorter scored in double figures as Lindsey Hardin scored eight points before fouling out in 27 minutes.
For the game, the Blazers shot 44.8% from the floor and finished 12 of 25 from deep. Defensively, the Blazers held the Hawks to 36.7% shooting, 3 of 17 from beyond the arc and forced 30 turnovers for 33 points.
“I think in the first quarter, we gave up way too many points because we were over-committing and we were hunting steals too much,” Schirmer said. “We talk about how you’ve got to be disciplined and the steals will come. This group is still learning how to play together and how to still stay disciplined and not give up wide open looks but also be aggressive defensively. That’s something that’s kind of been a calling card for our team for the past couple years – our defense. We were able to showcase it against Lee and then again tonight. We got off to a slow start and then were able to come back and get those steals and get out in transition.”
Speaking of turnovers, the Blazers finally found the handle on Saturday after committing 43 turnovers over their first two games.
The team finished with 17 assists and 14 turnovers while coming up with 20 steals of their own in the win.
“In the first half, we had nine turnovers and only finished with 14. We talked about that at halftime,” Schirmer said. “For our group, we’ve relied so long on players who are no longer here for scoring on offense. So now we feel like some players are trying to do it all by themselves and we talked about it at halftime. People are standing wide-open. People are teeing off and thankfully, the people that were teeing off were hitting shots. Then, that makes us coaches look like we know what we’re talking about because they come in and they hit those shots and it’s like yeah, those are the passes we need to be making the whole game. Making the easy pass, not trying to make a tough play, not trying to take everybody one-on-one – playing together and finding our shooters when they gap up on their defense.”
