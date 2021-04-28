VSU, Wiregrass sign engineering agreement

Submitted PhotoValdosta State University signed a new course articulation agreement with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, simplifying student transition between the two institutions of higher education. Pictured: Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs at VSU; Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU; Dr. Tina K. Anderson, president of Wiregrass; and Niki Ogletree, executive director of academic affairs at Wiregrass.