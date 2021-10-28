VALDOSTA – Nearly 80 Valdosta State University students pre-registered to attend the fall career expo.
VSU’s Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services welcomed 74 employers to meet with students and alumni in the Student Union ballrooms.
The Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services wanted to show the strides it is taking to ensure VSU students are employed and making good use of their degrees.
“We have been working with students across all disciplines to get them prepared for the career expo,” Alexus Garrett, career counselor, said. “I have primarily worked with business and criminal justice students who are seeking internship opportunities.”
The career expo is an opportunity for students to make connections with employers that they may seek for internship opportunities and permanent employment.
Seniors Tykera Goins, a business management and health care administration double major, and Torrence Weaver, a political science major, met with career counselors to prepare for the career expo.
“I am looking to go into the health care field and my career counselor gave me tips and helped me update my resume,” Goins said. “I feel today was successful because I was able to hand out my resume and receive contact information from employers.”
Weaver said, “My career counselor helped me update my resume and gave me tips on how to market myself to employers.”
The 2021 career expo Blazer Career partners are CDK Global, Geico and Enterprise Holdings.
“Our office works with employers in every industry. Today, we have careers, jobs, internships, co-ops and volunteer opportunities present,” said Darius Anthony, assistant director. “Students and alumni never have to worry about paying for career services. All of our services are free, they just have to contact our office.”
Enterprise Holdings has been a supporter of Valdosta State, employing alumni with a variety of bachelor degrees and offering internships to students with an interest in sales and service.
“Students have to be within one year of graduation to work with us. From a branding standpoint this gives me the opportunity to integrate with students that may not be in their final year, in order to view Enterprise from a career standpoint,” said Kisha Vassar, group talent acquisition manager.
In preparation for the Career Expo, the Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services hosts its Career Carnival to assist students with their resumes, how to conduct an elevator pitch and professional dress.
The office has a Blazer Pantry and Closet which gives students free food, professional attire and personal hygiene items.
VSU’s Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services encourages current students and alumni to call (229) 333-5942 or visit the office located on the second floor of Valdosta State Student Union for career services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.