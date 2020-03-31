VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University is waiving SAT/ACT scores for all first-year undergraduate applicants who meet high school grade point average, high school curriculum and other established requirements for admissions during the upcoming summer and fall semesters.
Following guidance from the University System of Georgia, the decision is an effort to adapt admissions processes at VSU due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has led to a more personalized, virtual approach for new applicants following the cancellation of testing services by the College Board and ACT, university officials said.
"As always, VSU remains committed to the individual success of its students," they added.
Ryan Hogan, director of VSU Office of Admissions, affirms his team is in the process of contacting prospective undergraduate students who have already applied about the status of their applications.
VSU is also waiving its undergraduate application fee for the time being.
“We understand this is an uncertain time for many people,” Hogan said. “At Valdosta State, we are determined to use this time to connect with our prospective students and their families. We look forward to speaking with them on the benefits a degree from VSU has to offer.”
Doug Tanner, director of VSU Office of Financial Aid, encourages all prospective students, as well as returning students, to be proactive and complete the free application for federal student aid at www.fafsa.ed.gov as soon as possible. Applications for the 2020-21 academic year are available now.
First-year students who plan to attend during the upcoming summer semester will also need to complete the FAFSA for the 2019-20 academic year, university officials said.
“This is a great time to submit your financial aid application,” Tanner said. “We cannot award financial aid unless a student first completes the appropriate free application for federal student aid. Even as we adjust to working under new and unusual circumstances, staff from the Office of Financial Aid at VSU are still working hard to process financial aid applications for summer and fall semesters and beyond.”
VSU’s Office of Admissions may be reached by calling (229) 333-5791, by sending an email to admissions@valdosta.edu, by visiting www.valdosta.edu/admissions/undergraduate, or by contacting a personal admissions counselor at www.valdosta.edu/meet-counselor. Prospective students are invited to take a virtual tour of the university at www.valdosta.edu/visit.
VSU’s Office of Financial Aid may be reached by calling (229) 333-5935, by sending an email to financialaid@valdosta.edu, or by visiting www.valdosta.edu/admissions/financial-aid.
