VSU visits the Georgia State Capitol

VALDOSTA – Feb. 26 was VSU Day at the Capitol, an opportunity for Blazer Nation to share its 107-year-old tradition of developing new generations of "creative, conscientious and caring leaders ready willing, and able to meet the needs of a changing global society."
VSU President Richard A. Carvajal introduced Georgia lawmakers to some of Valdosta State University's high-achieving students, faculty, staff and alumni and took advantage of the opportunity to visit with alumni serving in the Georgia General Assembly, university officials said.
He shared the university's "unwavering commitment to creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia," university officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.