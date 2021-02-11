VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University is rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine for its campus with the first allotment expected sometime this month.
The private rollout will be for the Valdosta State University community; spanning faculty members and students as the phases continue.
Robert Smith, VSU vice president of academic affairs, said having VSU as a private vaccination location just for its campus makes sense.
With students living and interacting in close proximity, he said they tend to be a population prone to spread and that having their own site will alleviate some of the vaccination needs of local medical facilities.
Currently, the state is allowing vaccinations for people included in Phase 1A+, including health services staff, VSU police, counseling center staff, nursing clinical supervision faculty and students, athletics medical staff, athletic trainers and all VSU employees and student older than 65.
“Each phase will progress as the state begins to understand how many have been vaccinated,” Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of student affairs and co-chair of the COVID-19 Task Force, said.
Phase 1B will begin the vaccination of all Valdosta State employees and Phase 1C is expected to include students aged 16-64 with medical conditions that increase COVID-19 risk. Phase 2 is expected to allow all students to be vaccinated.
Miller said by using safety measures on campus, COVID-19 numbers have remained relatively low.
“We keep up every week and we've been fortunate that the number has been lower than expected,” Miller said.
Dr. Eric Chambers, an associate professor of biology and infectious disease expert, noted the vaccine is to reduce serious illness from COVID-19 and hopes it will take a “huge burden off the health care system.”
“We'd like to keep hospitalizations down,” Chambers said.
Members of the VSU community can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through their MyVSU portal.
“We've asked our campus community to be patient. It's not a scenario where let's say we get 5,000 doses and we can vaccinate 5,000 people because we still have to follow the phases approach of government. Even just moving through the phases as a state, we need people to be patient for no matter where you get vaccinated,” Miller said.
The Centers for Disease Control still recommends that even people who are fully vaccinated continue to wear masks, social distance and practice diligent hand washing.
VSU's current COVID-19 report is posted weekly on Fridays on the school's website: www.valdosta.edu.
