VSU TV plans to cover elections

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University mass media program will present a live election results broadcast, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, on VSU TV.
“My colleagues, students, and I have been planning and training for this moment for weeks,” said Alicia Pryor, a Department of Communication Arts faculty member in charge of leading the VSU TV class. “This special event is sure to be an exciting experiential learning opportunity for the students as well as an excellent resource for our friends and neighbors in the community.”
VSU TV’s live election results broadcast will feature the mass media program’s "talented student reporters, student anchors and student-led technical crew reporting Election Day 2020 results for the presidential race, key Senate races in Georgia and other states and more," university officials said in a statement.
The special will feature journalists from the Department of English’s journalism program and expert political analysis by Dr. Mandi Bates Bailey, a professor in the Department of Political Science; Dr. James LaPlant, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and a professor in the Department of Political Science; and Dr. David Nelson, an associate professor in the Department of Communication Arts’ communication program.
Mediacom subscribers may view the live election results broadcast on Channel 16. The show will be streamed on the mass media program’s Vimeo page at https://vimeo.com/user103089813.
During fall semester 2019, VSU’s Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion kicked off a BLAZE the Ballot initiative designed to inspire the VSU student community to take an active role in cultivating positive change through civic engagement, university officials said. This includes voting in the Nov. 3 election.
“For the past year, we have had students facilitating learning opportunities in person and virtually about the democratic process,” said Sandra Y.G. Jones, director of the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion. “Our team of students has held sessions on the importance of voting and provided information about how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot in this upcoming election. Now we look forward to watching our VSU TV students report the results and provide commentary about the impact of those results. This is hands-on, cognitive, experiential learning in action — something we are fully committed to at VSU.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.