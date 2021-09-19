VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University broke ground on the National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza project Saturday.
Valdosta State announced plans to construct the highly anticipated NPHC Plaza in July and is scheduled to host the ribbon cutting ceremony during the homecoming celebration in November.
“Members of NPHC have served as SGA presidents, student ambassadors, student leaders and true change makers on Valdosta State campus.” Dr. Richard Carvajal, Valdosta State University President said. "This is our way to recognize the legacy of NPHC on this campus.”
The NPHC Plaza location will be along the Azalea Trail near the Fine Arts building which is adjacent to the old basketball courts which are a historic spot for NPHC.
The plaza will be a location for programmed events by the NPHC organizations that are active on Valdosta State campus.
Ronald Skrine, president of the Valdosta Alumni Chapter of the NPHC and battalion chief with Valdosta Fire Department said, “As I stand up here looking out on everyone, I have to take a minute to reflect on all of the hard-work that has been done to make this happen. Thankful to all of those who made this possible.”
Fundraising efforts for the project were led by the VSU Foundation. NPHC undergraduate and alumni members exceeded their fundraising goal in brick purchases.
Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of student affairs, said, “The additional funds that are raised will go towards a scholarship for a member of NPHC.”
Each of the undergraduate and alumni organizations were represented to turn the dirt on the grounds of the NPHC Plaza.
NPHC is comprised of the Divine Nine Greek organizations: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Incorporated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.