VALDOSTA – Climate change is a hot button issue and the topic of a Valdosta State University panel Thursday.
The panel will be held in Odum Library's auditorium and will address the environmental, social and physiological effects of climate change on a regional, national and international level, university officials said.
The moderator will be Dr. Cristobal Serran-Pagan and panelists include Dr. Jason Allard, Dr. Victoria Meredith, Dr. Michael G. Noll, Dr. Ari Santas and Ms. Briaunna A. Vick.
The event is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. All are welcome to attend.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
