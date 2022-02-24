VALDOSTA – A soccer field stretches across the Lab Theatre, up the stairs, around the corner, on the second-floor hall of the Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building.
A soccer field ready for "The Wolves."
The latest VSU Theatre & Dance production is about a group of high school girls on an American soccer team. Players practice their moves while talking about the sport, school, love, the stuff of their lives in a frank, candid patter of dialogue.
Ian Andersen, the show's director, said he spoke with the VSU women's soccer coach to see if such discussions are realistic during practice. Andersen said he was assured they are.
While audiences should be cautioned that the language is coarse in the play, Andersen said the script has some of the "most complex and difficult dialogue I've encountered in my life."
A weighty observation considering Andersen played Iago in VSU Theatre's production of Shakespeare's "Othello" a couple of years ago.
But "The Wolves" is a powerful new play by Sarah Delappe – a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The VSU Theatre synopsis: "A girl’s indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals."
While presenting the complex dialogue, the cast must also go through the rigors of warming up: stretches, working the soccer ball. To add to the realism, the cast practiced soccer moves outdoors, Andersen said.
A bit of a stretch for the cast. Asked if they had ever played soccer. Most said, no. A couple of performers, like Chloe Ochoa, said they played as small children.
None of the characters have names. Each one is designated by her jersey number and one character is listed as "Soccer Mom."
But they are ready for the big play.
THE CAST: Laiah Harris, Molly Armstrong, Sarah Suzor, Isabel Markowski, Alex Seelmeyer, Chloe Ochoa, Rachel Vuong, Megan Hashem, Annabelle Rose, Susanna Lloyd; understudies: Skylar Fielder, Shamiracle Ross, I'Yahna Thomas, Morgan Boesch, Lauren Gorr.
VSU Theatre & Dance presents "The Wolves," 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24-26, 28-March 1; 3 p.m., Feb. 27, Lab Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts. This production contains adult language and themes; rated R. Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission.
