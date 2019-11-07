VALDOSTA – The 21st Annual Cabaret is scheduled to raise funds this month for Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance scholarships.
With the theme "Classics from Yesterday to Today," the Cabaret benefits VSU Theatre & Dance's Golden Circle Scholarship & Support Fund, university officials said.
The fundraiser includes a dinner and a show featuring scholarship recipients.
"This season's cabaret, inspired by our 2019-2020 season, "Classic & Contemporary," features a pastiche of songs celebrating musical theatre from the past to the present," organizers said.
It is schedule for Sunday, Nov. 24, in the VSU University Center's Magnolia Room, 1215 N. Patterson St., with a 6 p.m. social hour; 6:30 p.m. dinner; 7:30 p.m. performance. $50 per person, with a $25 potential tax deductible gift, according to university officials.
Tables of eight are available.
Sponsors welcome. Diamond Sponsor: $500, includes eight admissions and an additional $100 potential tax deductible gift, university officials said. Seating is limited.
To purchase tickets: Buy online or contact Sarah Lowry, (229) 253-2914 or sblowry@valdosta.edu, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.
Accepting checks payable to: VSU Foundation Mail checks to: VSU Theatre & Dance, 1500 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31698.
Reservation deadline: Noon Tuesday, Nov. 19. As this will be a plated meal, the reservation deadline is firm, organizers said.
Menu, provided by Covington's Catering: Chicken breast with creamy parmesan crust; fresh green beans with carrots, duchess potatoes; chopped fall salad: Romaine, fresh apples, cranberries and poppy-seed vinaigrette; lemon squares, chocolate lava cake; coffee, tea and water. Vegetarian or gluten-free options available if advance notice given.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.