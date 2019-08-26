VSU, technical college sign agreement

VALDOSTA — A technical college in Waycross has sealed a deal with Valdosta State University on a transfer agreement for education students.
Coastal Pines Technical College signed an agreement last week with VSU for the education associate of applied science program, simplifying student transition between the two schools.
“The education program agreement will allow Coastal Pines Technical College students with an associate of applied science in education to maximize the transfer of credits in order to complete a bachelor of science in elementary or middle grades education,” said Nathaniel Metzner, assistant director adult and military programs at VSU.
“Coastal Pines Technical College is proud to enter into this partnership with Valdosta State University, which will allow our associate of applied science education degree graduates to transfer into Valdosta State University's bachelor of science in education degree,” said Glenn Deibert, president of Coastal Pines Technical College. “The agreement provides another seamless opportunity for our graduates to continue their education and achieve their career goals.”
This deal allows students with the associate of applied science education degree to maximize the transfer of credits in order to complete a bachelor’s degree in two years or less. Students taking advantage of this opportunity can expect 43 to 56 credit hours to be applied to either of the two articulated programs — bachelor of science in education in either elementary education or middle grades education – depending on which major and concentration is chosen.
Coastal Pines Technical College is a two-year college that has campuses in Waycross, Alma, Kingsland, Hazlehurst, Baxley, Brunswick and Jesup. It offers degree, diploma and technical certificate of credit programs in the business, computer, allied health, professional service, technical and industrial fields, as well as customized business and industry training, continuing education, economic development and adult education services.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
