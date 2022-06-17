VALDOSTA – Rising high school students participated in a two-week residential program at Valdosta State University.
VSU hosted 30 migrant students as a part of the Georgia Migrant Education Program, which is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Migrant Education.
High school students participated in a comprehensive focus on STEM disciplines – computer science, chemistry, mathematics, biology, astronomy and physics.
“A lot of the students have grown over the last two weeks and students had the opportunity to build life-long connections with other students,” Phenix Culbertson, program director, said. “We want to encourage students to learn about Valdosta State to get them excited about higher education, whether they choose this institute or another.”
The students expanded their knowledge through interactive learning activities with VSU professors and learned about many different options for their futures.
In addition, students learn about opportunities available at VSU including housing, student services and scholarships.
Jathzeo Otero Abreuo, an 11th grader, said, “I have learned a lot about college life, especially the scholarship opportunities for me. I decided that I would like to attend VSU for business.”
