VALDOSTA – The primary purpose of Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce is to advocate for businesses, help them build strong foundations and provide networking opportunities, according to chamber officials.
To accomplish this, the chamber has reached into the heart of the community and hired three part-time employees who are students at Valdosta State University.
All current part-time employees are not just students at VSU, but are deeply invested in their campus, chamber officials said. Their campus and community involvement drew them to the chamber.
Tyler Tucker is a former community service coordinator at VSU who has been employed part-time by the chamber as its government affairs assistant for five months.
“Throughout my daily activities, I am tasked with managing and enhancing the VoterVoice database functionality used by chamber members, monitoring critical pieces of business-related legislation, and assisting the chamber president with activities associated with the government affairs council,” Tucker said.
Additionally, Tucker helps coordinate trips and programs such as the annual legislative lunch, meet the candidates, members to be heard sessions, GAC meetings and Washington, D.C., trips.
“Working at the chamber has given me the perspective of working as a legislative assistant, project manager, researcher, event coordinator, graphic designer and much more,” Tucker said.
Tucker is not the only part-time help at the chamber; Bryan Tillman has been a communications and administrative assistant for the chamber for more than a year while balancing his classes and being the assistant cheerleading coach for VSU.
“I coordinate for the Leading Business of the Week spotlights and ribbon cuttings. I am also responsible for writing the press releases for events, and I assist with the administration and operations for the chamber,” Tillman said.
Tillman said he hopes his presence is a helpful one at the chamber.
“The best part of the job is interacting with the public and being able to make someone smile. I hope to inform others with knowledge of the chamber and how they can benefit from our exceptional resources,” Tillman said.
Chandler Davis is another VSU student contributing to the chamber. He is the business development assistant. His focus is split between advising local business interested in the Valdosta area and coordinating the Young Entrepreneurs Academy.
“I deal with all the demographic and infographic information for business owners that want to discover income ratio, the market and things of that nature. As for YEA!, I help kids ages 11-18, start their own business. By the end of the program, they’re business owners,” Davis said.
Davis said he hopes to acquire the skill set necessary to take his talents to the corporate sector.
