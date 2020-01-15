VSU students win arts center challenge

Submitted Photo“Spectrum Marketing Firm” (a fictitious company created for learning purposes) won the social media proposal for the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts as part of its Social Media Strategies class at Valdosta State University. Several groups met with Sementha Mathews and Becca Gallagher during the semester to gather information and study the Turner Center brand. A final presentation was held in December and the winning proposal was chosen by a panel of professionals. Sementha Mathews, Turner Center executive director, VSU students Candacey Register, Sarah Yeoman, Mary Grace Holman, Xenia Dickey and Caroline Smith and Dr. David Nelson, associate professor and graduate coordinator, VSU Communication Arts, gather for the presentation.