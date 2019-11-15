VSU students share dance techniques

Submitted Photo
Valdosta State University is sharing six students from its teaching dance technique course with Valdosta High School’s dance class supervised by Karen Carson-Cook. The student teachers are working with VHS dancers on the foundation of dance technique and skill building, school officials said. Classes last for one hour, once a week, from Oct. 21 through Nov. 22. VSU student teachers are Olivia Rosenthal, Meredith Reitz, Presley Lovins, Makaela Tubbs, Laura Avila Rozo and Corentin (Corey) Coadou. Coadou is a VHS graduate and a former member of the dance team as well as a former performing dancer at Valdosta High.
