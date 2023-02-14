Lights
VALDOSTA — A Valdosta State University student died from injuries received in a traffic incident in North Florida Friday, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident in Gadsden County, Fla., claimed the life of Jackson Charles Bebiak, 19, a first-year management major from Marietta.

He was a passenger in a car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 at 4:19 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Bebiak was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The university said Bebiak died Sunday.

Two other people in the car — the 19-year-old male driver from Humboldt, Tenn., and an 18-year-old male passenger from Marietta — received minor injuries, the FHP said. No one in the tractor-trailer was injured.

VSU’s fraternity and sorority community hosted a candlelight vigil Monday for Bebiak.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

