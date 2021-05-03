VSU student killed in Berrien accident

NASHVILLE — A Valdosta State University student was killed Sunday in a head-on collision in Berrien County, the county’s sheriff said.
Zach Schultz, 18, of Nashville was killed in the afternoon accident on the Adel Highway three miles west of Nashville, Sheriff Ray Paulk said.
Details of the accident are uncertain but Paulk said the driver of another car apparently crossed the center line and hit Schultz’s car head-on.
The driver of the car that crossed the center line had to be life-flighted to a hospital, Paulk said.
The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating, the sheriff said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.