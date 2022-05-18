VSU student earns Bartram Award

Submitted PhotoGeorgia J. Wynn of Valdosta is the recipient of the 2022 Bartram Award for Intellectual Exploration at Valdosta State University. She is pursuing a bachelor of arts in English, a minor in Spanish and an honors college certificate and anticipates graduating in May 2023. She is pictured with Dr. Mike Savoie, dean of the Honors College, Dr. Robert Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Dr. Richard Carvajal, president of VSU.