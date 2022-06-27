VSU STEAM Center receives utilities grant

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation recently received a $1,000 Renewable Energy STEAM Grant from Green Power EMC and Colquitt EMC.
The funds will support the STEAM Center’s efforts to offer "innovative and creative learning activities that increase interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — while also demonstrating how art plays a central role in driving innovation — this summer," university officials said in a statement.
“We will have about 2,500 different kids walk through our doors for STEAM camps by the end of the summer,” said Dr. Brian Gerber, director of VSU’s STEAM Center. “These funds will help support 70 different high quality camps that stimulate curiosity and innovation in the children of our region.“
VSU’s STEAM Center began hosting summer activities in early June. Gerber said many of the children attending STEAM camps are members of the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta or the university-based Office of Professional and Community Education’s Camp Discovery program.
The center offers free summer tutoring services, primarily in the areas of mathematics and language arts, to elementary and middle school children who need a little extra support to achieve academic success.
Green Power EMC provides grant funds for EMCs across Georgia to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics-related projects and activities, said Sonya Aldridge, director of public relations for Colquitt EMC.
She said the $1,000 Renewable Energy STEAM Grant is a collaborative effort between Green Power EMC and Colquitt EMC to support VSU’s commitment to increase regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia.
