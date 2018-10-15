VALDOSTA – Valdosta State Univerity Department of African American Studies will sponsor "Why Black Studies?: A Reflection on 50 Years and Projections for the Future of the Discipline."
The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, in Jennette Lecture Hall at Valdosta State University.
Guest speaker is Dr. Molefi Asante, professor and chair, Department of African American Studies at Temple University, university officials said.
Asante, a native of Valdosta, has been recognized as one of the 10 most widely cited African-American scholars, university officials said. In the 1990s, Black Issues in Higher Education recognized him as one of the most influential leaders in the decade.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of black studies programs in the U.S. Its groundbreaking success led the way for the creation of other disciplines such at ethnic studies, women’s studies and gender studies.
Black studies, African-American studies and Africana studies programs have increased in scope and size, with nearly 400 programs throughout the nation offering doctoral, master’s and undergraduate, as well as minor programs, university officials said.
A reception will follow the program.
