VSU shutting down smartphone app

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University is shutting down its smartphone app service Monday.
The V-State Mobile app will be discontinued Aug. 1 because the cost to maintain the app and functionality are “no longer viable,” according to a statement from the university.
The app included calendar, event tracking and class management functions as well as community, club and campus services connectivity.
Users can bookmark the MyVSU portal at myvsu.valdosta.edu on their mobile device to get the same content V-State Mobile offered.
The statement also said two standalone mobile apps at the App Store and Google Play still function:
— Rave Blazer Guardian, a public safety app. Visit www.valdosta.edu/administration/finance-admin/police/blazer-guardian-app.php to learn more.
– DoubleMap-Where’s the Blaze, the VSU shuttle bus tracking app. Visit www.wherestheblaze.com.
A new social board platform will be announced at the end of fall, university officials said.
The app shutdown does not affect a separate alert system that sends emails, text and phone calls, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.