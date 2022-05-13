VSU secures Farber disabilities funding

Submitted PhotoThe Georgia General Assembly, during the final hours of the 2022 legislative session, approved a $30.2 billion state budget that includes $2 million in funding for the renovation of Valdosta State University's Farbar Hall, which houses the university's Access Office. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the budget May 12. Access Office staff members Margaret L. Duncan, accessibility strategist, Rebecca Taylor, director, Heather Farley, administrative coordinator, and Laura Byers, coordinator of deaf and hard-of-hearing services, pose in front of Farber Hall.