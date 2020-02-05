VALDOSTA — The College of Science and Mathematics and the Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geosciences and Engineering Technology at Valdosta State University present "Science Saturday: Adventures on Earth and Into Space," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 8, in Nevins Hall.
Community children of all ages are "invited to take advantage of this fun-filled and educational opportunity," university officials said. Activities include Magic of Nature: Physics in Action; Cooking up a Comet; Ancient Treasures, Minerals, Rocks and Fossils; Funtronics; Traveling the World: a geography game; Getting Ready to Star Hop; and Urban Planner of the Day. Attendees will also have a chance to view a planetarium show and tour on-campus laboratories, university officials said.
Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas.
"Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields," university officials said.
“All young people should be prepared to think deeply and to think well so that they have the chance to become the innovators, educators, researchers, and leaders who can solve the most pressing challenges facing our nation and our world, both today and tomorrow,” according to the United States Department of Education.
Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available along Georgia Avenue (between Patterson Street and Oak Street) and across from VSU’s Main Campus entrance on Patterson Street. Some parking may be available in front of Nevins Hall.
This is the last Science Saturday event for the 2019-20 academic year, university officials said.
