VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University College of Humanities and Social Sciences has scheduled a free speech seminar.
CoHSS seminar series presentation is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the University Center Theater at VSU.
The panel discussion will be “Free Speech, Academic Freedom and the Contemporary Moment in Higher Education,” organizers said in a statement.
Panelist are Dr. Adam Wood, professor and department head of English, Sandra Jones, LMSW, GCDF, director of diversity and inclusion, and Dr. Peggy Mocha, professor of mathematics and AAUP campus representative.
In statement, Wood said, “Faculty academic freedoms are threatened by assaults from the extreme left and right, as are freedoms of speech and expression. This panel will interrogate how we got here, how we cope and how we move forward in protecting both faculty and student rights in a climate of extreme political division.”
