VSU, SBDC talk business with Xccelerator

VALDOSTA — Participants in the Community Xccelerator program are increasingly becoming familiar with the phrase, “You cannot make progress until you commit to starting, ” offered by DeWayne Johnson, Xccelerator’s program director.
Participants were recently introduced to Walt Moore, area director for the Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University, and Lynn Bennett, VSU accounting lecturer, who shared information about how to successfully start and maintain a small business through SBDC consulting services offered for free to the community, program representatives said.
“We’re going to help you prepare and plan. The first step really is the business plan in order to get your ideas on paper. We are going to help guide you through it,” Moore said.
The Small Business Development Center helps individuals with pricing assumptions and strategy development by providing access to competitive business demographics and revenue reports, program representatives said.
Moore said consultants within SBDC work with individuals seeking to start a business and existing businesses with less than 500 employees.
“In our offices, we have consultants that are experts in areas such as human resources, digital marketing and finances,” Moore said.
Bennett said, “It doesn’t matter if you don’t like numbers, you have to look at your numbers every month because no one is going to take care of your business the way you will.
“You’ve got to have a basic understanding of the financial statements even if you are not the one keying in the invoices and receipts.”
Bennett recommended the Small Business Administration website (www.sba.gov) for online classes in finances offered at no cost. Additionally, the SBDC has consultants who are certified instructors in QuickBooks.
The Community Xccelerator provides "valuable information and great networking opportunities. We enjoyed being a part of the evening,” Moore said.
Moore provided a business plan template and a 30-second elevator pitch exercise for the group, which may be used to attract investors and/or lenders.
“It was great to share information with potential new business owners and give them insight to the opportunities ahead of them,” Bennett said.
Bennett provided the group of individuals a link to the Small Business Administration website and an online resource that provides basic lessons on accounting.
According to its website, the Small Business Development Center at VSU provides free consulting assistance on a wide variety of topics such as writing a business plan, applying for a loan or other financial assistance, QuickBooks and marketing products or services.
Additionally, the office provides continuing education programs to more than 10,000 individuals each year on a diverse curriculum including Starting a Business, QuickBooks, Sales and Use Tax, Marketing, Business Planning and others.
The Small Business Development Center at VSU can be reached by calling (229) 245.3738, or by visiting the office on VSU’s North Campus in the Langdale College of Business Administration, 100 Thaxton Hall.
The information shared was timely as Community Xccelerator participants recently learned about the importance of credit and how to effectively manage credit decisions and financial empowerment.
Participants now can add to their knowledge base a premier local service available to them throughout the process of cultivating a small business idea and getting it developed successfully.
Carmen Bankhead, a Community Xccelerator participant, was one of the first Xccelerator participants to begin coordinating her first visit with SBDC and receive free consultation related to starting her own business, program representatives said.
“I was greatly surprised when they said that they are available to hold your hand from the very early stages to the actual starting of the business and more,” sBankhead.
“The information they provided was valuable for me to get closer to making a decision. I was overwhelmed with the idea of doing all the research by myself and making all the decisions without having a clear understanding of all aspects involved in a start-up.”
“I'm still overwhelmed, but it's a different feeling. A huge weight was lifted from over my shoulders and I feel confident that I can make things happen with their support.”
Over the course of the 20-session program, Community Xccelerator participants will have been exposed to more than 25 regional leaders and experts involved with the Community Xccelerator. As a result, Xccelerator participants have the opportunity to attend sessions that place them directly in front of local resources and influencers within the Valdosta-Lowndes area, giving them a unique experience and connection that empowers them to take proven actions toward their long-term goals and personal development.
The Community Xccelerator is sponsored by CJB Industries, The Home Depot, Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency, Miller Hardware, and The Cre8ive Zone.
Visit www.bbefoundation.org for more information about how to sign up and become a participant or sponsor with Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator, or call (229) 588-0866.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.