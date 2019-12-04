VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Art continues revealing the talents of the university’s ceramics studio with the Annual Holiday Ceramics Sale.
The sale is scheduled to feature ceramic mugs, bowls, pitchers, jars, vases, plates, platters and more designed by students and faculty, according to organizers.
Plenty of items that could be Christmas gifts, according to organizers. The ceramics studio holds a similar sale in May for Mother's Day.
The sale includes works by VSU art students and faculty, said Mark T. Errol, VSU ceramics instructor.
A portion of the sale’s proceeds will benefit VSU Ceramics’ Visiting Artist Fund, which allows the art department to host artists.
Past visiting artists include Seth Green; Ryan Fitzer, Southern Methodist University; Suzannah Zucker, University of Georgia; Brad Schweiger, University of Ohio; Chuck Johnson, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania; Stephen Heywood, University of North Florida; Brian Jensen, Utah Valley University; Shane Christensen, Dixie State College, Utah; Brooke Cassidy, Charleston, S.C.; Jasey Allen Jones, University of Georgia; Mark Knott, etc.
The VSU Annual Holiday Ceramics Sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, Ceramics Studio, Room 1054, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Email mterrol@valdosta.edu.
