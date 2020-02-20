VSU's 'Truth' a mythical treat

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA — "Truth & Other Lies" is a theatrical treat.
Touching upon myths and fables, gods and witches, legends and arcane history, the latest Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance production is a mix of Neil Gaiman mythical reinvention, Woody Allen's comical, fourth-wall-breaking "God," Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" without all that singing.
And it is something all its own.
"Truth & Other Lies" was written last year by students in the devised theatre class.
They are Reagan Baldwin, Karlee Causey, Drew Chunn, Shaunya Evans, Abby Gill, Natalie Halpern, Ashley Hartwig, Shannon Hughey-McNair, Prentiss Matthews, Charisse McCarren, Sarah Mott, Trevor Poli, Clara Reid, Zachariah Rosenbaum, Kathalina Thorpe, Jordan Van Dyke, Jared Watson, Mahogany Wesley.
Melissa Porterfield directed the show and advised her students on the production's development.
Several of the students who wrote and developed the show also star in it. The cast includes Drew Chunn, Dylan Van Slyke, Chloe Ochoa, Jalen Spriggs, Alijah Patterson, Jackson Whipple, Cara-Kay Mattis, Sarah Suzor, Imani Ashley, Matthew Cline, Joseph Edwards, Karisma Quist, Shiloh King, Jacob Beverly, Ashley Fletcher, Alexandra Brown, Robert Erdman, Daejah Jones, Shamar Barnett, K’Nyia Bumpers.
"Truth & Other Lies" relies on a true ensemble cast. Everyone gets to shine at some point; everyone works together throughout the show.
The storyline revolves around the Narrator played by Trevor Poli.
Poli dominates the stage prior to the beginning of the show, talking to audience members as the Narrator. As the show opens, he settles into telling the audience four stories. 1) The tale of Narcissus and Echo. 2) The story of a lost boy and a wood witch. 3) A woman who wants to be a playwright in the Elizabethan era. 4) A killer Egyptian goddess who saves a boy from a giant peach.
The show opens in a whimsical way, with a light tone full of jokes but enough mystery to intrigue. The second act is a darker, more dramatic turn as the characters rebel against the manipulation of their stories.
Through great use of light, costumes, staging, sound, music and even silhouetted puppetry, "Truth & Other Lies" is a magical evening of theatre.
The review is based on the Wednesday night dress-rehearsal performance.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance's “Truth and Other Lies” plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23; 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 24-25, Lab Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts. NOTE: The production contains mature themes.
