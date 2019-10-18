VALDOSTA –– With the threat of inclement weather forecast for much of the day Saturday, Valdosta State University officials have moved the 2019 homecoming game against Florida Tech to 7 p.m. Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, but because of the impending tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the decision was made Friday to delay the start time.
The homecoming parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday morning, was moved to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
All scheduled tailgate events will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday in VSU's University Center unless otherwise communicated. Students will be provided with indoor spaces as well as sheltered outdoor locations for tailgates.
The Blazers enter as the No. 1 team in the country and are riding a 21-game winning streak with a 6-0 record overall and 4-0 mark in the Gulf South Conference. Florida Tech enters at 3-3 and 1-2 in conference play.
