VSU reworks study-abroad projects due to virus

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has cancelled one study-aboard program and is modifying another due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The College of the Arts was scheduled to host a study-abroad experience in Italy May 11 through June 5, said Jessica Pope, university spokeswoman. That trip was primarily for art and music majors and has been cancelled, she said.
The university's Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration was scheduled to host a study-abroad experience in international business in Italy and Croatia May 24 through June 9. That itinerary is being modified, with the Italian destinations replaced with visits to sites in neighboring countries, Pope said. This trip remains subject to more changes based on future Centers for Disease Control travel warnings regarding the outbreak, she said.
Italy now has more coronavirus cases than anywhere but China, registering 9,172 infections with 463 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon. Much of the country is on lockdown to slow the spread of the epidemic.
At this time, no VSU students are abroad or scheduled to study abroad in China, South Korea, Iran or Italy, the countries hardest hit so far by the virus, according to VSU's website. The university has canceled all study-abroad programs for spring and summer for these countries, the website stated.
Although Gov. Brian Kemp reported Monday there were six confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, there have been no reported cases of exposure at VSU, the university said in a statement.
"The health of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority, and VSU continues to monitor this global situation," Pope said.
VSU is posting updates on the situation at https://www.valdosta.edu/health-advisory/.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
