VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University released its plans for school reopening for fall semester.
Three contingency plans are available on the VSU website with the first plan, called “Contingency Plan 1,” being the active plan.
The full 87-page plan details every aspect of the reopening, spanning a wide range of topics.
Based on this contingency plan, classes for fall 2020 will begin on the regularly scheduled date of Monday, Aug. 17 with social distancing guidelines in place.
Face-to-face classes will end early this upcoming semester Tuesday, Nov. 24, resulting in the loss of instructional days. To make up for the loss, fall break, which was scheduled Oct. 12-13, is cancelled.
Final exams are still scheduled for Dec. 8-11 but will be administered solely online.
The changes only affect students taking face-to-face classes.
VSU President Dr. Richard Carvajal released a message about the fall reopening plans, applauding the people who helped create the plan.
“While the virus will remain a threat until a vaccine is available and new treatments are being tested; at the same time, we must prepare for a new normal,” Carvajal said in his message. “All members of the VSU community are encouraged to review it (the contingency plan) in detail and then refer back to it as needed, as we work together to preserve our core educational mission, maintain a safe environment, and keep moving our institution forward.”
The full plan can be found online at valdosta.edu/return.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
