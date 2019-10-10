VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University is going to save some cash.
Meeting in a conference room at the Coleman Talley law offices, the South Regional Joint Development Authority unanimously passed a resolution to lower the interest rate on the university’s bonds Thursday afternoon.
The amount of the Series 2019 bonds will not exceed $65,000,000 and the interest rate will not be more than 6 percent annually, per meeting agenda.
By approving a lower interest rate on the VSU bonds, the school saves a significant amount of money, said Bill Holland, attorney for the South Regional Joint Development Authority.
The authority contains members representing seven counties: Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Cook, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes.
