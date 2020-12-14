VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has announced the receipt of a $4,810 grant to participate in the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s Georgia Young Adult Program.
The Georgia Young Adult Program partners with schools throughout the state to help address young adult driver crashes, injuries and fatalities, university officials said in a statement. The program uses peer education, guest speakers and other strategies to encourage schools to "develop creative and innovative techniques to reduce young adult crashes, injuries and fatalities in their communities."
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
The Georgia Young Adult Program at VSU coordinates a number of on-campus activities each year — impaired driving prevention programs such as DUI simulators or professional speakers; programmatic events around occasions such as National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, spring break, graduation, summer orientation and football tailgates; and collaborations with the campus Greek community, student athletes, campus police, health and wellness departments and counseling services, university officials said.
The grant year for this award will run through Sept. 30, 2021.
