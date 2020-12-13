VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will hold its 230th commencement with a series of four in-person ceremonies — three for undergraduate students and one for graduate students — Monday, Dec. 14, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
“I can’t wait to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates when the magic of in-person commencement returns to VSU,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president. “I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone. I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities and much more on their journey to this special day.”
VSU will recognize graduates from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at 9 a.m.; Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration and College of the Arts at 12:30 p.m.; James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, College of Science and Mathematics, and College of Nursing and Health Sciences at 4 p.m.; and Graduate School at 7:30 p.m., university officials said in a statement.
More than 800 students have registered to participate in commencement ceremonies, including 300-plus students who completed their degree requirements during the summer and spring semesters.
Instead of the traditional in-person keynote speaker, each commencement ceremony will feature a compilation video message from Gayla Jackson, College of the Arts Distinguished Alumna of the Year; Kevin Bell, Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration Distinguished Alumnus of the Year; Jeremy Gough, College of Nursing and Health Sciences Distinguished Alumnus of the Year; Amy Alexander Carter, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services Distinguished Alumna of the Year; James Hugh “Jay” Roberts, College of Humanities and Social Sciences Distinguished Alumnus of the Year; Rachel Robertson Johnson, College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna of the Year; and Dr. Jana’ L. Sparks, Graduate of the Last Decade.
Each of VSU’s 2020 distinguished alumni and graduate of the last decade honorees said they are "excited to have the opportunity to offer words of encouragement and wisdom to the graduates and to have the privilege of inspiring a new class of creative, conscious and caring Blazers ready to meet the needs of a changing global society," university officials said.
All graduates in attendance will have their names called as they walk across the platform area. Each ceremony will end with confetti and a brief pyrotechnic show on the field.
Seating is limited due to social distancing guidelines; only graduation ticketholders, graduates and event staff will be allowed inside the stadium. All attendees, including graduates, will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.
Each ceremony will be streamed live on the VSU website at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.
Bazemore-Hyder Stadium was selected out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of every member of the Blazer Nation community. The traditional graduate school ceremony in The Complex and undergraduate ceremony on the front lawn were not possible this fall due to limited space for social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention measures required and/or encouraged by state leaders and public health officials.
VSU hosts commencement ceremonies twice a year, in May and December. The university’s 229th commencement was held on a virtual stage due to the global pandemic.
