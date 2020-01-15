VSU ranked with nation's best

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University is once again one of the best colleges and universities in the nation when it comes to distance education, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 Best Online Programs rankings released this week.
This is the ninth year U.S. News and World Report has numerically ranked online degree programs, with the annual rankings being described as one of the most extensive evaluations of United States-based distance education programs ever published. VSU earned coveted, highly ranked spots on the publication’s 2020 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs and 2020 Best Online Graduate Education Programs lists.
“We are excited to receive national recognition for our online programs,” said Marsha B. Dukes, associate director of VSU’s Center for eLearning. “At VSU, we care about our students, and we strive to remove barriers to their success. Our online degree programs empower working professionals and other nontraditional students by offering them opportunities to gain skills and advance their careers. The latest ranking of online programs from U.S. News and World Report reflects our commitment to providing innovative, high-quality online education, and recognizes the expertise of our faculty and their dedication to student learning.”
Best Online Bachelor’s Programs
VSU came in at No. 143 on U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs list. A total of 353 regionally accredited public, private, and for-profit institutions of higher education — or 20% of schools surveyed — were evaluated in this category.
Best Online Graduate Education Programs
VSU came in at No. 128 on U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 Best Online Graduate Education Programs list, up from No. 139 the previous year. A total of 309 public, private, and for-profit institutions of higher education — or 28% of schools surveyed — were evaluated in this category.
The James L. Dewar College of Education and Human Services is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, as well as an American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education award-winning institution. All initial educator preparation programs are approved by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. Several of the college’s online educator preparation programs are accredited or nationally recognized by their specialized professional organizations.
Online Programs at VSU
VSU offers more than 60 bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and doctoral degrees; endorsements; certificates; minors; and certifications online.
Undergraduate students can pursue a bachelor of science in criminal justice, office administration and technology, organizational leadership or psychology; a bachelor of arts in French or Spanish; a bachelor of applied science in human capital performance; and a bachelor of business administration in management.
Graduate students can pursue a master of education in adult and career education, curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching, education leadership, elementary education, health and physical education, instructional technology and training, instructional technology or middle grades math and science; a master of science in criminal justice; a master of arts in teaching in English to speakers of other languages, foreign language education, health and physical education, special education deaf and hard of hearing education, special education adapted curriculum, or special education general curriculum; a master of arts in English studies for language arts teachers; a master of business administration in health-care administration or through the Georgia WebMBA initiative; a master of library and information science; a master of public administration or doctor of public administration; an education specialist in coaching pedagogy in physical education, educational leadership, instructional technology, school counseling, special education, or teacher leadership; and a doctor of education in leadership or curriculum and instruction.
Students have opportunities to enhance their education and training through the pursuit of a certificate in online teaching, European Union studies, nonprofit management, public management, Spanish for professionals, or teaching English to speakers of other languages; certification in educational leadership, performance-based leadership, or school library media; an endorsement in English to speakers of other languages, gifted education, online teaching, or reading education; and a minor in coaching, French, nutritional science, psychology, or Spanish.
VSU also offers students an accelerated option for completing all of the core coursework for a bachelor’s degree in a non-science major in as little as three semesters. Through SmartPath Core, these classes are never full, always available, offered in eight-week sessions, and taught by VSU faculty.
Call the Center for eLearning, (229) 245-6490, to learn more about online education opportunities available at VSU.
