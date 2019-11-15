VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recently welcomed area deaf and hard-of-hearing elementary, middle and high school students to a combination deaf field day and regional learning day event.
The younger students participated in American sign language story time and played creative carnival-style games, university officials said. The older students visited the on-campus virtual reality laboratory and talked to deaf adults about how they overcome barriers in their personal and professional lives.
Presented by the Department of Middle Grades, Secondary, Reading, and Deaf Education and the Access Office, the annual event is designed to promote deaf culture, language development and social growth for deaf and hard-of-hearing youth across South Georgia, university officials said.
