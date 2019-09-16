VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University campus recreation presents YogaFest 2019, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, on the front lawn. 

The event is free of charge and open to the community, university officials said. 

Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, water, towel and friends, university officials said. 

Booths highlighting the classes offered at the various Valdosta area yoga studios will be open 6-6:55 p.m. 

Call (229) 333-5898 for more information. 

 

