VALDOSTA – The College of Science and Mathematics and Department of Biology at Valdosta State University recently presented Science Saturday: The Circles of Life.
It was an opportunity for area families to learn more about the life cycle of honeybees, plant and human parasites, lung and heart function, blood circulation and live reptiles from Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area, university officials said.
Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Initiative and is part of an "ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas," university officials said. "Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields."
