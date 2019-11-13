VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s Musical Union Chorus and Orchestra will present "An Afternoon of Mozart," 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
The afternoon performance, conducted by VSU Choral Conductor Dr. Clell E. Wright, will feature Mozart’s "Regina Coeli in C" and "Missa Brevis in Bb," university representatives said.
The concert will also feature soloists Dr. Tamara Hardesty, Dr. Dorea Cook, Dr. Mark McQuade and Issa Young.
Refreshments will be served and attendees can take in the art exhibits in addition to the music, university officials said.
There is no admission but seating is limited so early arrival is encouraged.
