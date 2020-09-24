VALDOSTA – All homecoming festivities will be postponed until spring semester at Valdosta State University.
Homecoming weekend was originally scheduled for Oct. 16-17. VSU homecoming weekend traditionally includes an alumni golf tournament and distinguished alumni dinner on Friday followed by a parade, tailgate and football game on Saturday, according to the university.
After Valdosta State University saw the postponement of the majority of its fall sports until at least Jan. 1, homecoming was expected to be postponed. VSU Blazers were originally scheduled to play the Delta State University Statesmen during homecoming weekend.
However, canceling homecoming events was still a difficult decision, said Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of student affairs.
“Every decision we have made throughout this global pandemic, including the postponement of homecoming, has been out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of every member of our Blazer Nation family,” he said. “Homecoming is one of our most cherished traditions at VSU, and I look forward to the day we can once again welcome our alumni back to campus and celebrate all that is special about being a VSU Blazer.”
School officials had hoped they could honor spring graduates on campus during the homecoming festivities but that is put on hold until “a future date when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” Miller said.
